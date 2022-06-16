Audio: Missouri U.S. Senator Josh Hawley says crackdown on violent criminals, not gun rights

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

A bipartisan agreement has reportedly been reached on Capitol Hill Senate regarding some gun safety measures.

Missouri Senator Roy Blunt is part of the negotiations, but as Joey Parker tells us, Josh Hawley says Congress needs to take a different path.

Senator Hawley says he would like to see what’s in the bipartisan legislation, but Missouri’s junior senator has attached his name, along with eight other Republican senators, to the Stop Gun Criminals Act. It would increase the penalties for people who commit crimes using a firearm including people who attempt to commit crimes using a firearm, that includes people who bring a firearm to a crime or an attempted crime.

Senator Hawley says instead of altering existing gun laws the aim should be on the violent criminals who misuse firearms. “They ought to be put behind bars, they ought to have their sentences increased, that ought to be our focus, I do not support taking away the Second Amendment rights of law-abiding citizens. But I think that for too long, liberal prosecutors, DAs, and yeah, liberal public officials have been soft on crime. And I think we’re seeing the results of that. Let’s get tough on the criminals.”