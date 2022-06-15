King City teenager injured in crash on Highway 169

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Highway Patrol reports a King City teen sustained moderate injuries as the result of the car he drove striking a pickup truck near Stanberry on Wednesday afternoon, June 15th.

Emergency medical services took the 16-year-old boy to Mosaic Life Care of Saint Joseph. No injuries were reported for the pickup driver, 65-year-old Gregory Dias of Stanberry.

Both vehicles traveled south on Highway 169 before the truck reportedly slowed to turn into a private driveway about half of a mile south of Stanberry. The car hit the rear of the truck.

The car was totaled, and the pickup had extensive damage. Both drivers wore seat belts.

The Stanberry Fire Department and Grand River EMS assisted at the scene of the crash.