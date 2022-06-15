Obituary & Services: Marvin Arbuckle

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Marvin L. Arbuckle 82, a resident of Trenton, Missouri passed away at 12:07 P.M., Tuesday, June 14, 2022, at his residence.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 A.M., Saturday, June 18, 2022, at Slater-Neal Funeral Home, Trenton, Missouri. Burial will be in Maple Grove Cemetery, Trenton, Missouri.

Family visitation will be held Saturday from 10:00 A.M. to 11:00 A.M. at the funeral home.

Memorials to the American Heart Association and may be left at the funeral home.

Mr. Arbuckle was born June 19, 1939, in Trenton, Missouri the son of Francis William and Nettie B. Layson Arbuckle. He graduated from Trenton High School. Before retiring he was employed by Trenton Transit Mix as a cement truck driver. Enjoyed playing the Bass Guitar.

On October 23, 1960, he was married to Shirley Ann Jacobs in Trenton, Missouri.

His survivors include his wife Shirley of the home; one daughter Gina Sapp and husband Jeffrey, Gardner, Kansas; one son Jeff Arbuckle and wife Linda, Trenton, Missouri; two grandchildren Derek Arbuckle and Ashley Arbuckle both of Trenton, Missouri.

He was preceded in death by his parents and one sister Deborah Bick.