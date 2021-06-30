Princeton R-5 Board of Education approves budget and salary increases

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Princeton R-5 Board of Education approved the 2021-2022 preliminary budget and increases in pay at a special meeting on June 29.

Revenues budgeted for the 2021-2022 school year are $5,100,579, and expenditures budgeted for are $4,966,993. There is a projected surplus of $133,586.

The board approved activity balances to zero and the amending of the 2020-2021 budget to actual. Revenues received during the 2020-2021 school year were $5,267,529, and total expenditures were $2,157,254. The revenues exceeded the budgeted amount by $110,275.

The new base salary for the certified staff salary schedule will be $31,500 for Princeton R-5, which reflects a $500 increase from the previous schedule. The non-certified salary schedule was raised one step to $12.25 per hour. The elementary principal, high school principal, and superintendent received raises of 1.61%. School bus driver pay was also increased by 1.61% to $63 per day and $12.25 per hour for activity trips.

After a closed session, the board approved the resignations of Superintendent Secretary Christy Stockman and Girls Basketball Assistant Coach Betsy McCulley.

