Newtown-Harris Board of Education approves new salary schedule

The Newtown-Harris R-3 Board of Education approved the 2021-2022 budget, a new salary schedule for certified personnel, raises for classified staff, and bids on June 28.

Estimated revenue for fiscal year 2022 is $1,643,123, and proposed expenditures are $1,670,250.64. That would leave a projected deficit of $27,127.64.

Superintendent Doctor Lucas McKinnis reports Newtown-Harris is undergoing a shift in staff population as it onboards new teachers and veteran teachers retire. New teachers who were previously non-certified are now certified. Some expenditures will increase due to increased salaries and their related costs.

McKinnis notes the district did not factor in revenues from COVID-19 funding since they are non-renewable and would throw off the budget numbers.

The fiscal year 2021 budget was adjusted to actuals. There was a transfer of funds from the General Revenue Fund to the Teachers Fund of 162,025.20. Another transfer was made from the General Revenue Fund to the Capital Projects Fund of $38,000.

The salary base for certified personnel remained the same. Newtown-Harris gave steps on the salary schedule of $400 for most staff. Raises for the classified staff were at two percent.

A dairy bid was approved from Anderson-Erickson Dairy, which McKinnis says includes multiple items that can fluctuate based on market conditions. A roof bid was approved from Jamesport Roofing for the elementary school of $9,100. A bid from MFA was approved for diesel, propane, and gas for $1.419.

In an executive session, the board approved the contracting of Kim Knight for speech-language pathologist services.

