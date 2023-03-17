Princeton First Christian Church to host production of “The Last Supper.” The Living Lord’s Supper”

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Princeton First Christian Church will host a production based on Leonardo Da Vinci’s painting,

“The Last Supper.” The Living Lord’s Supper” will be presented on April 2nd at 4 pm and April 7th at 6 pm. The program will focus on the night Jesus gathered his disciples for their last supper with him, and Jesus told them that one of them would betray him. There will be stories and songs of Jesus’s followers.

Church and community members make up the cast. The Living Lord’s Supper is free to attend and a nursery will be provided.

Fellowship and refreshments will follow at the Princeton First Christian Church on April 2nd and 7th.

