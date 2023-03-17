Missouri State Highway Patrol arrests four on a multitude of charges

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Members of the Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested the following individuals after a special investigation by criminal investigators within its Division of Drug and Crime Control. All subjects are considered innocent until proven guilty.

Jeffery L. Burkett, 46, of Des Arc, MO, has been charged with the following:

Participating knowingly in criminal street gang activities (Class B Felony)

Conspiracy to commit class A/B/C felony or unclassified felony exceeding 10 years (Class C Felony)

Attempted kidnapping, facilitating a felony, inflicting injury, terrorizing first-degree (Class C felony)

Accessory to stalking first-degree, first offense (Class E felony)

Stalking second-degree, first offense (Class A misdemeanor)

Obtain criminal history record information under false pretense (Class A misdemeanor)

Misusing “911” (Class B misdemeanor)

Making false report (Class B misdemeanor)Bond has been set at $500,000, cash only.

Chase R. Bresnahan, 31, of Centerville, MO, has been charged with the following:

Participating knowingly in criminal street gang activities (Class B Felony)

Conspiracy to commit class A/B/C felony or unclassified felony exceeding 10 years (Class C Felony)

Conspiracy to commit class A/B/C felony or unclassified felony exceeding 10 years (Class C Felony)

Obtain criminal history record information under false pretense (Class A misdemeanor)

Misusing “911” (Class B misdemeanor)

Stalking first-degree, first offense (Class E felony)

Stalking second degree, first offense (Class A misdemeanor)Bond has been set at $400,000, cash only.

Donald R. Gaston, 62, of Caledonia, MO, has been charged with the following:·

Participating knowingly in criminal street gang activities (Class B felony)

Attempted parental kidnapping by detaining/concealing the child’s whereabouts for 120 days or more (Class C felony)

Conspiracy to commit class A/B/C/ felony or unclassified felony exceeding 10 years (Class C felony)

Stalking first-degree, first offense (Class E felony)

Stalking second-degree, first offense (Class A misdemeanor)

Making false report (Class B misdemeanor)Bond has been set at $400,000, cash only.

Matthew A. Cozad, 39, of Bixby, MO, has been charged with the following:

Participating knowingly in criminal street gang activities (Class B Felony)

Conspiracy to commit class A/B/C felony or unclassified felony exceeding 10 years (Class C Felony)

Conspiracy to commit class A/B/C felony or unclassified felony exceeding 10 years (Class C Felony)

Misusing “911” (Class B misdemeanor)

Accessory to stalking first-degree, first offense (Class E felony)

Accessory to stalking second-degree, first offense (Class A misdemeanor)

Bond has been set at $400,000, cash only.

All four subjects were turned over to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

This case is being prosecuted by Washington County Prosecuting Attorney John Jones and Washington County Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Caleb Aponte.

Anyone with information concerning this investigation should contact the Missouri Highway Patrol Criminal Investigative Unit at 573-840-9500.

Related