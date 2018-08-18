Princeton Chamber of Commerce to hold Calamity Jane Day raffle

The Princeton Chamber of Commerce will hold a raffle for Calamity Jane Day.

The prizes will include a drone, a kayak, a bed in a bag set, an iron outdoor chaise lounge, a collectible boxed set of Garth Brooks CDs, folding chairs, microfiber cloths, an air tank, and a king size black and white cross quilt.

More items are to be added with current prizes are on display in the window of Shelter Insurance of Princeton.

Tickets cost $1.00 each or $5.00 for six and may be purchased at Shelter Insurance as well as The Famous and Kelly’s Hairum of Princeton.

