Princeton Chamber of Commerce to hold Calamity Jane Day raffle

Local News August 18, 2018August 18, 2018 KTTN News
Raffle Graphic

The Princeton Chamber of Commerce will hold a raffle for Calamity Jane Day.

The prizes will include a drone, a kayak, a bed in a bag set, an iron outdoor chaise lounge, a collectible boxed set of Garth Brooks CDs, folding chairs, microfiber cloths, an air tank, and a king size black and white cross quilt.

More items are to be added with current prizes are on display in the window of Shelter Insurance of Princeton.

Tickets cost $1.00 each or $5.00 for six and may be purchased at Shelter Insurance as well as The Famous and Kelly’s Hairum of Princeton.

Post Views: 19

Sharing

Tags

, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

About KTTN News