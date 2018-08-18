Gallatin teen injured in one-vehicle crash near Cameron

The Highway Patrol reports a teen from Gallatin sustained minor injuries when a vehicle ran off the road four miles north of Cameron Friday afternoon.

Seventy-year-old Joseph Cleveland of Senatobia, Mississippi drove north on U. S. Highway 69 when the vehicle crossed the center line. Cleveland overcorrected, which caused the vehicle to cross the center line again, travel off the west side of the road, and strike an embankment. The vehicle came to rest on its wheels with moderate damage.

Cleveland’s granddaughter, 13-year-old Adison Pratt, was a passenger. An ambulance transported her to Cameron Regional Medical Center.

The Patrol reports Cleveland did not sustain any injuries, and both wore seatbelts at the time of the accident.

