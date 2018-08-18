Galt Board of Aldermen sets tax levy, approves trash service contract

Galt, Missouri

The Galt Board of Aldermen set its tax rate levy and approved a contract for trash service at a meeting this week.

The approved 2018 tax rate levy is 94.91 cents per $100 of assessed valuation which is an increase of two cents.

The board approved a three-year contract for trash service with WCA Waste Corporation, which is the current provider. The board also approved to raise the customer rate by 50 cents making the rate $13.50, effective October 1st.

WCA will deliver a 95-gallon waste cart to customers.

