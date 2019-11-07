Prai Beauty to cover adoption fees at Green Hills Animal Shelter during special event

A cruelty-free skincare and beauty company has chosen the Green Hills Animal Shelter of Trenton for its National Free the Shelters Program.

Terri Webb with the animal shelter says an animal shelter supporter nominated it for the event hosted by Prai Beauty.

The company’s products are featured on the Home Shopping Network and are available online. The company launched the Free the Shelters Campaign and are sponsoring adoption events across the country.

Prai Beauty will sponsor animal adoption fees for all animals at the Green Hills Animal Shelter when it takes part in Free the Shelter November 22nd through 24th, meaning approved adopters will be able to adopt a pet, and Prai Beauty will pay the adoption fees in full.

Hours will be extended at the shelter from noon to 7 o’clock each day of the event. Regular hours are Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday, and Saturday from 1 to 5 o’clock and Thursdays by appointment. Those interested in adopting an animal are encouraged to visit the Green Hills Animal Shelter website to view available animals prior to the event.

Applications can be submitted in advance on the website to expedite the adoption process, but the shelter will not be able to hold animals. Those wishing to adopt are asked to bring identification with them to Free the Shelter November 22nd through 24th.

Pictures of the adoptions at the Green Hills Animal Shelter may be featured on Prai’s website and possibly on HSN.

