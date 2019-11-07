Novinger man who threatened to kill woman has case bound over to Division One of Adair County court

A case has been bound over to Division One of Adair County Circuit Court for a Novinger man accused of threatening to kill a woman in October while he possessed a long rifle.

Twenty-five year old Ethen Reece Dimmitt had been charged with the felonies of second-degree kidnapping, tampering or attempting to tamper with a victim in a felony prosecution, unlawful use of a weapon—exhibiting, third-degree domestic assault, and first-degree burglary.

After Dimmitt’s case was taken under advisement on Wednesday, the court dismissed the burglary charge. Dimmitt is scheduled for arraignment in the case on November 26, 2019.

A probable cause statement said this was the second domestic disturbance at the residence where Dimmitt used a firearm to threaten the woman. He faces two charges from June in which he allegedly pointed an AR-15 rifle at the woman’s head: felony unlawful use of a weapon—exhibiting and misdemeanor possession of marijuana or synthetic cannabinoid of 10 grams or less.

A court date of November 26, 2019, was set to determine a trial date in Division One of Adair County Circuit Court.

