Smithfield to hold job fair to fill positions at several locations

Smithfield Hog Production is looking to fill several positions at various locations during a job fair in Trenton next week.

The Smithfield Hog Production Missouri Job Fair will be at the Ketcham Community Center on the evening of November 14th from 4 to 7 o’clock.

Human Resource Business Partner with Smithfield Hog Production Tiffany Berndt says available positions include about 10 for professional drivers, two feed mill operators, about five maintenance technicians, and various land nutrition management technician, herds person, and mechanic positions.

There are different requirements for different jobs, but she believes there is something for everyone’s education and skill level. Available positions are based out of Mercer, Daviess, Putnam, and Sullivan counties.

Anyone who is hardworking and motivated and wants to be a part of a company that helps feed the world are encouraged to meet with recruiters and hiring managers on-site at the job fair.

Paper applications can be filled out at the fair, and interviews will be conducted. Applications can also be filled out online prior to the event and can be found online at the Smithfield website. Job offers will be made in the few days after the fair for those interviewed there because of application review and a background check process.

Interested individuals can also look around at the event, get to know Smithfield better, and schedule an interview for another time at the Princeton office or Job Center in Trenton.

Those interested in a position at Smithfield Hog Production but unable to attend the job fair at the Ketcham Community Center November 14th can speak to a recruiter at the main office at 660-748-4647, or attend other area job fairs.

Smithfield will hold job fairs at the Pattonsburg office on the Square November 21st from 2 to 6 o’clock and at the Quality Inn and Suites of Bethany December 7th from 11 to 3 o’clock. Those job fairs will be run very similarly to the one at Trenton.

More information about Smithfield Hog Production and its job fairs can be obtained by contacting the office in Princeton.

