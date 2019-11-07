Novinger woman arrested after crashing on Highway 11

The Highway Patrol reports a Novinger woman was arrested on an allegation of driving while intoxicated under the influence drugs after the car she drove overturned near Kirksville Thursday morning.

Forty-nine-year-old Stacey Tade refused treatment at the scene for minor injuries.

The car traveled east on Highway 11 before it ran off the left side of the road four miles southwest of Kirksville, went down an embankment, and overturned.

The Patrol notes Tade wore a seat belt, and she was released after her arrest. The Adair County Sheriff’s Office, Kirksville Fire Department, and Kirksville Ambulance assisted at the scene of the crash.

