Postal service van strikes vehicle on 17th Street, vehicle leaves the scene of the accident

The Trenton Police Department reports no injuries when a United States Postal Service van struck an unknown vehicle that left the scene the morning of May 2nd.

Twenty-eight-year-old Riley Steven Maberry drove the postal van west on 17th Street, slowed down, and attempted to make a left turn onto Nichols Street. Officer Jeff Spencer reports the van hit the other vehicle on the passenger’s side before that vehicle left the scene.

The police officer quoted Maberry as saying he did not know the other vehicle was going to pass him. Spencer also quoted a witness as saying she observed the unknown vehicle pass the van before it fled from the scene. The witness noted the vehicle that left the scene was white, but she was unsure of the make or model.

No damage was reported to the US Postal Service van.