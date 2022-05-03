North Central Missouri College Commencement is Saturday, summer hours to begin Monday, May 9th

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

North Central Missouri College will begin operation of summer hours on May 9th and continue through August 12, 2022.

Office hours for the public will be Monday-Thursday, 8:00 a.m.-4:30 p.m. The Tutoring Center hours will be Monday-Thursday, 8:00 a.m.- 4:30 p.m. The Ketcham Community Center will be open Monday-Friday 5:00 a.m.-7:00 p.m., Saturday, 8:00 a.m.-4:00 p.m., and Sunday, 1:00 p.m.-4:00 p.m.

NCMC wraps up the spring semester this week, and NCMC Commencement is Saturday, May 7th at 9:00 a.m. for non-nursing and 1:00 p.m. for nursing at the Ketcham Community Center in Trenton, MO. NCMC summer intersession begins Monday, May 9th and the summer session begins June 6th.

To learn more about North Central Missouri College’s hours of operation for summer, visit the NCMC website or contact NCMC at 660-359-3948.