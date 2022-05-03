Trenton woman charged with forgery and drug possession

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

A Trenton woman accused of using a counterfeit $10 bill was charged on May 2nd after her arrest by the Trenton Police Department on May 1st.

Forty-seven-year-old Robin Riddle has been charged with felonies of forgery and possession of a controlled substance. Her bond was set at $10,000 cash only, and she is scheduled for the Associate Division of Grundy County Circuit Court on May 10th.

Court documents accuse Riddle of transferring a $10 bill, knowing it purported to have a genuineness it did not possess, with the purpose to defraud on May 1st. She is also accused of possessing methamphetamine.