Polo resident life-flighted to Truman Medical Center after crashing ATV

A Polo resident was injured late Tuesday evening in an ATV rollover accident two miles northwest of Polo.

Twenty-two-year-old Gunnar Martin of Polo was flown by a medical helicopter (LifeFlight Eagle) to the Truman Medical Center with serious injuries.

The southbound all-terrain vehicle crossed the center line of Route T, drove off the east side of the road, and struck a ditch, overturning several times, ejecting Martin from the vehicle.

Extensive damage was noted to the ATV, and the patrol reports Martin was not using safety equipment.

Assistance was provided by Polo Fire and Rescue and Caldwell County Sheriff’s Department.

