Plans for Trenton High School Alumni Weekend Car Show underway

Plans for the first annual Trenton High School Alumni Weekend Car Show are progressing and organizers have announced that trophies will be awarded in 19 classes plus two special awards. First and second place trophies will be presented to winners in categories with the voting to be done by the exhibitors at the September 4th show scheduled in the Trenton High School Parking Lot to coincide with the Alumni Weekend activities.

Classes include Top Stock, Top Modified, Motorcycle (American), Motorcycle (Imported), Truck thru 1972, Truck from 1973 to present, Mustang thru 1973, Mustang from 1974 to present, Corvette from 1953-1982, Corvette from 1984 to present, Top Import, Rat Rod, Street Rod thru 1948, Unfinished, Best Custom (Open Class), Odd Ball, Survivor and a class for Camaro/Firebird/Trans Am 1967 – 1981 and Camaro/Firebird/Trans Am from 1982 to present.

In addition, the “Alumni Honoree” will be selected as the Best of Show and awarded a trophy and the Ralph Cutsinger Memorial Trophy will be chosen by members of the Cutsinger family.

There is a $10.00 entry fee for all exhibitors and all proceeds will be earmarked for the Trenton High School Alumni Scholarship Fund. The show will be open from 9 am to 3 pm on Saturday, September 4th with entries accepted from any individual and they need NOT be an alum of THS. Spectators are encouraged to view the free show with food and door prizes available on site for all to enjoy.

Heading the Car Show Committee is THS Alum Jeremy Soptic and a great committee of alums and community leaders. Advance registration is not required and anyone with questions may contact Soptic at 660-359-1938 in Trenton.

