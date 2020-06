The Highway Patrol reports the arrest of a Polo man in Clinton County the afternoon of Friday, June 26th on several allegations.

Sixty-one year old James Barnes was accused of felony possession of a controlled substance—methamphetamine, driving while intoxicated—drug intoxication, and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. He was also accused of driving while suspended and not having insurance.

Barnes was transported to the Clinton County Jail on a 24-hour hold.

