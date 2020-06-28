Free COVID-19 test now available from LabCorp

The Livingston County Health Center reports there is a resource for at-home COVID-19 testing. The process involves entering symptoms at pixel.labcorp.com. An outside physician reviews the information and determines the need for testing. A kit is then mailed.

The health center explains the testing method involves a swab of the lower nostril and is not as invasive as the nasal pharyngeal method. An individual administers the test on himself or herself before sending it back to the lab. Results are received online a few days later.

LabCorp will bill insurance if someone is insured. Federal money will be used to pay for testing for anyone uninsured.

The Livingston County Health Center notes the resource can be used by someone who feels he or she may have COVID-19 but does not have a provider or cannot afford to see a doctor.

