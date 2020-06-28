Brimson man crashes on private property; arrested on DWI

June 28, 2020
Underage Drinking and Driving DWI

A Brimson man was arrested after he sustained moderate injuries in a one-vehicle accident in Brimson the night of Friday, June 26th.

An ambulance transported 56 year old Devin McGuire to Wright Memorial Hospital of Trenton.

The vehicle traveled east on Main Street before it ran off the left side at Milton Street onto private property. The vehicle was totaled.

McGuire was arrested on allegations of driving while intoxicated, not wearing a seat belt, and not having insurance. He was released to the hospital.

