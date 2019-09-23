Polo man arrested on multiple allegations

The highway patrol reports a Polo man was arrested on alleged multiple violations Sunday afternoon in Caldwell county.

Thirty-one-year-old Jason Purcell was taken on a 24-hour hold to the Caldwell County Detention Center.

Purcell has been accused of driving while suspended, felony possession of drugs listed as Xanax and unlawful possession of a firearm. Other allegations include not using a seat belt, failure to maintain financial responsibility, and having a vehicle that displayed license plates of another.

