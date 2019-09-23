Trenton Rotary Club offering flag sponsorships for Missouri Day Festival

The Trenton Rotary Club continues the tradition of displaying the United States and Missouri State flags during the Missouri Day Festival weekend.

Flags will once again be on display along 9th Street, Main Street, Oklahoma Avenue and 17th Street leading up to the parade routes and throughout the Festival grounds.

Flags are available for sponsorship and may be obtained by contacting any member of the Trenton Rotary Club or Parade Chairman Brian Upton at 247-0725. A three-year sponsorship of $50.00 made payable to the Trenton Rotary Club allows for a flag to be sponsored or to memorialize a loved one or veteran in support of the effort.

Any individual, business or organization may sponsor a flag. Names of the sponsors do not appear on the flags, the flags are 4-feet by 6-feet in size and are mounted on utility poles, the 9th Street bridge and on the Festival grounds.

The 2019 Missouri Day Festival will be held in Trenton on October 17 through 20th.

