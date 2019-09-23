Two injured in Caldwell County crash

Residents of Kingston and Cameron were injured when the driver of a vehicle apparently fell asleep causing the vehicle to cross the centerline of a lettered route in Caldwell County, leave the road and strike a ditch.

Taken to the Cameron Regional Medical Center were the driver, 40-year-old Shawn Manley of Cameron, and passenger, 40-year-old Johna Asher of Kingston. The patrol listed both with minor injuries.

Ms. Asher was using a safety device while Manley was not. The vehicle was demolished in the 12:30 Sunday morning accident on Route HH two miles west of Kingston.

Reddit Share Email Pin Share 4 Shares