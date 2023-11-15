Pleasant View R-6 Board of Education approves school insurance coverage

The Pleasant View R-6 Board of Education November 14th approved the Missouri United School Insurance Council as the school’s insurance company for the 2024 calendar year. The total cost will be $29,136. That is an increase of about 20% because of an increase in claims across the state.

The board approved the Pleasant View Literacy Plan.

Bids were opened for drainage work to be done on the north and east of the building. The matter was tabled for further clarification on the bids. A special meeting will be Friday morning, November 17th at 7:30 in the school library to clarify the bids received during the bid opening.

A rough draft of the 2022-2023 audit was reviewed with no action taken.

Results from the initial led test were reviewed. Two locations will be retested November 16th. Signage has been placed indicating water is not to be used for drinking.

It was reported doors have been updated to a new key. There were some water problems with the new doors, but they have been resealed.

The school is waiting on trim work to be done around the cafeteria door to replace existing walls that are deteriorating.

The Pleasant View R-6 School District will accept filings for candidacy for the April 2nd election. Vacancies to be filled on the board of education are two three-year terms, currently held by Jack Bethards and Jennifer Belvel, and one one-year term, held by Derek McCauslin.

Candidates can file at the district office during regular school hours of 8 o’clock to 3:30. Candidate filing will start December 5th at 8 o’clock and end December 26th at 5 o’clock. Filing will not occur on days the district is closed due to inclement weather or sickness. The office will also be closed December 18th through 25th for Winter Break. The office will close on December 15th at 1:30. It will reopen on December 26th from 4 to 5 o’clock.

Superintendent Rebecca Steinhoff reported November 17th will be the midterm for the second quarter.

There will be an early out on November 21st, and there will be no school from November 22nd through 24th due to Thanksgiving Break.

A Comprehensive School Improvement Plan meeting will be November 28th by invitation only.

Lunch with a Loved One for Abby Richman’s preschool through the eighth grade will be on December 1st. Lunch with a Loved One for Keys preschool will be on December 5th.

A Christmas program will be on December 8th at 7 o’clock. The Keys Christmas program will be on December 14th at 6 o’clock.

Pleasant View will have an early out on December 15th at 1:20 for Christmas Break.

After a closed session, it was announced the board approved hiring George Moore as a substitute administrator for $200 per day. Cassie Shoop was hired as an Early Childhood Special Education paraprofessional, effective November 15th. Danica Thompson was hired as an ECSE bus aide, effective January 3rd.

The board accepted the resignation of ECSE bus aide Megan Peterson, effective December 15th.