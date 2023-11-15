Obituary & Services: Stanley (Stan) F. Mallory

Stanley (Stan) F. Mallory, age 80, of Braymer, Missouri, passed away on Monday, November 13, 2023, at St. Luke’s East Hospital, Lee’s Summit, Missouri. He was born the son of Grundy and Anna Virginia (Van Pelt) Mallory on January 16, 1943, in Braymer, Missouri. He was a 1961 graduate of Braymer High School and served his country in the U.S. Army. He was united in marriage to Karen Russell on November 13, 2000, in Richmond, Missouri. Stan worked at Lake City Army Ammunition Plant and also spent many years farming. Stan enjoyed fishing, hunting, and listening to music. He could often be found playing a game of pool or cards at the American Legion in Braymer where he enjoyed serving as Commander over the years. He loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren.

Stan is survived by his wife, Karen, of the home; two daughters, Melanie Smith (Kevin) of Kansas City, Missouri, and Melinda Nyquist (Bill) of Braymer, Missouri; one son, Levi Mallory (Amanda) of Braymer, Missouri; one stepdaughter, Rosene Bose (Damon) of Surprise, Arizona; two stepsons, Roy Dean Harper (April) of Waddell, Arizona, and Roger Harper of Missouri; five grandchildren, Katelyn Kennison (Brian), Morgan Montgomery (Colin), Garrett Nyquist, Elizabeth Mallory and Ava Mallory; six step-grandchildren, Colton Harper, Tyler Harper, Dustyn Ozaeta (Richard), Andrew Harper, Trevor Bose ( Laney), and Abi Bose; two great-grandchildren, Jackson Kennison and Abigail Kennison; four step-great-grandchildren, Serenity Ozaeta, Aidan Ozaeta, Gracie Ozaeta and Gavin Bose; one brother, Gary Mallory (Shirley) of Belton, Missouri; and one sister, Jennice Neubauer of Holt, Missouri; and several nieces, nephews and cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents; one son, David Ryan; three brothers, Keith, Jackie, and Donnie Mallory; and one sister, Vickie Gravitt.

Funeral services will be held at Lindley Pitts Funeral Home, Braymer, Missouri, on Saturday, November 18, 2023, at 2:00 p.m. A scheduled visitation will be held at 1:00 p.m., one hour prior to service. A private family burial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Tweedie Murray American Legion Post 117, Braymer, Missouri.