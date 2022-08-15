“Play Music on the Porch” day coming to Jamesport area on August 27th

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Music Enthusiasts from the Jamesport area will be coming together on Saturday, August 27, to “Play Music on the Porch.”

“Play Music on the Porch Day” is an International Day of Music held every year on the last Saturday in August. Everyone is invited to participate in the Jamesport version of “Play Music on the Porch” on Saturday, August 27 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. in front of the Farm House Collection on Broadway in Jamesport, Missouri. If you choose to sit in the “Musicians’ Circle”, however, you must be vaccinated and boosted for COVID-19. Bring an acoustic instrument or use one of ours. You might want to bring a chair or some water. Get ready to sing, dance, shake a rattle, beat a drum, and have some fun on Play Music on the Porch Day.

For more information about this free and very informal event, please call Peter and Debbie Allen of Jamesport, Missouri at (660) 684-6825.

If you can’t make it to Jamesport, take time to play music on your front porch, with your neighbors, or anywhere. For more information, visit the Play Music on the Porch Day website.