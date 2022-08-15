Latest five year plan from MoDOT features improvement projects in Grundy County

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Grundy County has several proposed highway improvement projects in the latest five-year plan by the Missouri department of transportation.

Each year, MoDOT develops a tentative list of projects that eventually get done. What’s been proposed covers the five-year highway and bridge construction schedule from 2023 to 2027.

One of the local projects involves adding intersection turn lanes at Highway 146 and 30th Avenue – west of Trenton. The location on Highway 6 is three-tenths of a mile west of the Thompson River. A project bid is to be awarded this December (2022).

Listed for a December award of a bid is the proposed replacement of bridges over Hickory Creek and Wolf Creek southwest of Trenton. Both bridges are on Route W. Hickory Creek bridge is seven-tenths of a mile north of Route F. Wolf Creek bridge is one and third miles north of Route WW.

For bids in 2024, MoDOT is proposing rehabilitation projects at three locations of bridges on Route E in Grundy and Linn Counties. They are located in southeast Grundy and northwest Linn counties. Also proposed is the resurfacing of Highway 190 from near Edinburg to Jamesport. It’s a distance of 11 and a half miles between Highways 146 and 6. This project is to be awarded by bid in the year 2026.

The Statewide Transportation Improvement Plan (STIP) is subject to review each year by MoDOT so it’s possible, that the projected years for bids may change.