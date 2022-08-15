Obituary & Services: Evah Lorene Moots

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Evah Lorene Moots, 97 years old formerly of Green Castle, Missouri, passed away Sunday, August 14, 2022, at Putnam County Care Center in Unionville.

Evah was born June 29, 1925, at home in Green Castle, Missouri to Leonard and Addie (Harmon) Snyder. On April 7, 1943, she married Johnie Moots, he preceded her in death. She was also preceded by three children, John Moots, Donnie Moots, and Patsy Moots, and 10 brothers and sisters.

Evah was survived by: One son, Jim Moots, and wife Patty of Unionville; grandchildren, Jeanette Ogle, Jennifer Stout, Jamie Halley, and Lorra Johnson; Great Grandchildren, Kristen Todd, Jadyn Ogle, Ashlyn Stout, Stephanie Stout, Trace Halley, Katie Halley, Joey Johnson, and Cody Johnson; 8 Great Great Grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

Evah lived most of her life in Green Castle. She worked 32 years at Green City R-1 School, starting in 1959. Evah was a member of the United Methodist Church. She was a wonderful homemaker and was well known for her homemade cinnamon rolls, noodles, and popcorn balls. She enjoyed making quilts and made one for all her children and grandchildren.

Funeral services for Evah will be held at 1:00 PM, Wednesday, August 17, 2022, at Ruschmeier Funeral Home in Green City. Burial will follow at the Green Castle Cemetery. A visitation is scheduled for 6:00 to 8:00 PM, Tuesday evening, at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions are suggested to the Green Castle Cemetery.