Share Pin Reddit Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

On Saturday, May 20, the Livingston County Libraries, both youth and adult and the Friends of the Library teamed up to Chalk the Walk.

The theme for the Summer Reading Program is “All Together Now,” which focuses on kindness. To get things rolling, the libraries and Friends supplied chalk and messages for businesses and the public to spread kindness and beauty all over the downtown.

The Summer Reading Programs begin June 1.

Related