Patrol reports three area residents arrested on drug allegations

Three individuals were arrested Monday afternoon by the Highway Patrol in DeKalb County and were being held in custody pending the filing of formal charges.

A Gallatin resident, 47-year-old Joseph McClane, has been accused of multiple counts. McClane is accused of felony possession of methamphetamine, felony resisting arrest, as well as misdemeanor marijuana possession and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia. McClane has also been accused of exceeding the posted speed limit, failure to display valid plates of a motor vehicle, failure to drive on the right half of the roadway, as well as failure to halt for a stop sign.

McClane is also wanted in Clinton County for alleged failure to appear in court on a drug possession (amphetamine) charge. McClane was taken on Monday to Mosiac Life Care to be monitored and later was to be transported to the Daviess-DeKalb County Regional Jail.

Arrested at the same time was 55-year-old Daryl Young of Cameron and 51-year-old Mary Waldron of Bethany. Both face potential charges in DeKalb County and are accused of felony possession of methamphetamine as well as two misdemeanor counts for marijuana and drug paraphernalia possession.

Both were taken to the Daviess-DeKalb Regional Jail on a 24-hour hold.