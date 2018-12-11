Powersville man injured in crash on Route U

A resident of Powersville was injured early Tuesday morning when the pickup he was driving traveled off a Putnam County lettered route and into a ditch.

Fifty-two-year-old Andrew Untrauer was taken by ambulance to Putnam County Memorial Hospital in Unionville with minor injuries. Untrauer had been driving northbound on Putnam County Route U, six miles to the northwest of Unionville.

Minor damage was noted to the pickup and Untrauerhe was not wearing a seat belt when the accident occurred at 1 am.