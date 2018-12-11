Spickard and Grundy County firefighters respond to 406 Northwest 100th Street

Spickard and Grundy County firefighters responded to a fire call Monday afternoon at the Zooks residence at 406 Northwest 100th Street.

Spickard fire department training officer Jesse Richmond said a shed had been converted into a kiln for drying out wood and the structure caught fire. Richmond reported the loss was approximately four to five thousand dollars in furniture wood.

Firefighters were on the scene for about one hour with Grundy County Rural firefighters assisting the Spickard Fire Protection District at the scene.