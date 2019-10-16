Patrol reports arrest of Jamesport man, Galt woman

The Highway Patrol reports the arrest of two area residents Friday night on various allegations.

Thirty-eight-year-old Melissa Brill of Galt was arrested in Grundy County and accused of two counts of felony possession of a controlled substance, felony unlawful use of drug paraphernalia, and the misdemeanors of driving while revoked, no insurance, failure to have two lighted headlamps, and no seat belt.

Brill was also arrested on Grundy County Sheriff’s Office misdemeanor warrants on failure to appear in court for passing a bad check and failure to appear for failure to register a motor vehicle as well as a Putnam County Sheriff’s Office misdemeanor warrant on failure to appear for passing a bad check. She was transported to the Grundy County Jail on a 24-hour hold.

The Patrol also arrested 40-year-old Keenan Critten of Jamesport in Harrison County on accusations of felony driving while intoxicated—aggravated offender, misdemeanor driving while revoked or suspended—second offense, and misdemeanor illegally operating an ATV on a roadway.

Critten was taken to the Harrison County Law Enforcement Center.

