A teenager from Independence was arrested last night in Harrison County.

The highway patrol online report shows 18-year-old Roman Tinoco, has been accused of felony possession of over 35 grams or marijuana, misdemeanor unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, exceeding the speed limit, and failure to drive on the right half of the road.

The patrol report added that Tinoco was taken to the Harrison County Law Enforcement Center in Bethany.

Reddit Share Email Pin Share 1 Shares