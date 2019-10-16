Sunnyview Nursing Home and Apartments Administrator Donita Youtsey’s final day in her current position was Tuesday.

Youtsey says she has a Master’s Degree in Business Administration and wants to focus more on the accounting side of management and hopes to go back to school and take the certified public accounting exam. She will continue to work for the nursing home in Trenton for a while from home by doing Medicare, Medicaid, and secondary billing.

Youtsey has served Sunnyview for 11 years and been an administrator since 2013. The Grundy County Nursing Home District Board of Directors has hired Jerry Doerhoff, who is the administrator at Grand River Health Care of Chillicothe.

Doerhoff will begin as the administrator at Sunnyview today (Wednesday).

