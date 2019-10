Missouri Governor Mike Parson has appointed a Meadville resident as the Linn County Public Administrator.

Colby Baker processes physician orders and supplies patients with medical equipment needs as a customer service representative for Lincare in Chillicothe. Baker previously worked as a dietary manager for Life Care Center of Brookfield and as a social service representative for Grand River Health Care in Chillicothe. She graduated from Meadville High School.

