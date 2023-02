WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the arrest of a Tina man in Carroll County on Thursday morning, February 23rd. He was accused of multiple allegations.

Forty-three-year-old Steve Solomon was accused of driving while intoxicated causing physical injury, felony assault, leaving the scene of a motor vehicle crash, resisting arrest, and not wearing a seat belt.

He was transported to the Ray County Jail on a 24-hour hold.

