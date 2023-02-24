Obituary & Services: Charles “Leroy” Hapes

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Charles “Leroy” Hapes, age 78, a resident of Chillicothe, Missouri, passed away on Wednesday, February 22, 2023, at St. Luke’s Hospital, Kansas City, Missouri.

Leroy was born the son of Charles and Ila Hapes on November 12, 1944, in Wheeling, Missouri. He was a graduate of Hale High School. Leroy was united in marriage to Beverly Jane (Leppin) Hutchison on June 1, 1984, in Chillicothe, Missouri. She survives of the home. He worked as a line worker at Marshfield Homes. He then worked as a meat packer for John Graves for many years. Lastly, he worked for Farmers Electric as the head of maintenance for several years. He was a First Baptist Church member in Chillicothe, Missouri. He was also a member of the NRA. Leroy was very passionate about his garden. He was an avid sportsman and enjoyed taking his grandchildren hunting and fishing. He also enjoyed mushroom hunting and turkey hunting.

Survivors include his wife, Beverly Hapes of the home; seven children, Dan Hutchison and wife Laurie of Liberty, Missouri, Cherri Callender and husband George of Granite City, Illinois, Mike Hutchison and wife Liz of Eagle Lake, Texas, Penni Warner and husband Matt of Holden, Missouri, LeeAnn Hutchison of Columbia, Missouri, Jill Smith and husband Rick of St. Joseph, Missouri, and Kevin Hutchison and wife Natalie of Chillicothe, Missouri; seventeen grandchildren; fifteen great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren. Leroy was also survived by one brother, Elbert Hapes, and wife Jeanie of Great Bend, Kansas; one sister, Buena Hake of Smithville, Missouri; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; two grandsons, Walker Raymo and Colton Frisbee; one brother, Harold Hapes; and one brother-in-law, Ron Hake.

Funeral services will be held at the Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri, on Monday, February 27, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. A scheduled visitation will be held at the Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri, on Monday, February 27, 2023, one hour before the service from at 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m.

Friends may call at the Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri, on Sunday, February 26, 2023, from 12 noon until 5:00 p.m. A private family inurnment will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to the Charles Leroy Hapes Grandchildren Education Fund and may be left at or mailed to Lindley Funeral Home, P.O. Box 47, Chillicothe, Missouri 64601.

