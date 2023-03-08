Parent-teacher conferences to be held March 9 in Trenton R-9 School District

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Parent-teacher conferences will be held for the Trenton R-9 School District March 9th.

Rissler Elementary School will dismiss at 12:55, and conferences will be from 2 to 7 o’clock. Assistant Principal Carolyn Schmidt says teachers reached out to parents, and parents made appointments to talk with teachers if they wanted.

Teachers do not talk with every parent in the spring. If parents want to talk to teachers and do not have appointments, they can call Rissler tomorrow, and something can be set up based on teacher availability.

Grade cards are to go home with Rissler students March 8th.

Trenton High School will dismiss at 1:07 March 9th. Conferences will be from 2 to 7 o’clock with a break from 4:15 to 5:30.

Administrative Assistant Kasey Doolittle says parents can pick up grade cards from the office before talking to teachers. Parents can come as they please and do not have to talk to teachers. No appointments are necessary.

Grade cards for THS students not picked up March 9th will be mailed.

Information was shared last week on Trenton Middle School parent-teacher conferences.

