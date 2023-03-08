Grand River Valley Choir and Orchestra to start rehearsals in April for the June concert

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Grand River Valley Choir and Orchestra will start rehearsals next month for the June concert.

The Tuesday rehearsals will begin at the Trenton High School April 25th and run for eight weeks from 6:30 to 8:30 in the evening. The choir will rehearse in the choir room, and the orchestra will be in the band room.

The choir is seeking singers in all voices. Anyone who wants more information or plans to participate should contact Choral Conductor Tyler Busick at 660-988-1218, so music can be ordered for that person.

The orchestra is an auditioned instrumental ensemble. Anyone who is proficient on violin, viola, or cello can contact Orchestral Conductor Chris Thomas at 804-878-1972 to discuss and audition.

The Grand River Valley Choir and Orchestra’s Summer Concert will be at the Trenton R-9 Performing Arts Center June 17th at 7 p.m.

