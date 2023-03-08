Mosaic Medical Center and Northwest Missouri State University accepting entries for next juried art exhibit

Pin Share Reddit Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Mosaic Medical Center-Maryville and Northwest Missouri State University’s Department of Fine and Performing Arts are accepting submissions for a spring juried exhibition.

“Art of Healing Galleries,” a collaborative partnership that Mosaic and Northwest began last year, represents an integration of the power of art with medicine. The inaugural exhibit opened last April at the Maryville Medical Center, and the spring exhibit will be the partnership’s third display.

Artists who reside within 100 miles of Maryville and work in all media are invited to participate. Artists selected for participation in the exhibition will have their artwork displayed in the galleries for approximately six months, beginning April 20, at Mosaic Medical Center-Maryville, located at 2016 S. Main St.

The deadline for submissions is Sunday, March 12. More information including guidelines and entry forms is available at this link.

For more information, contact Anaya Walker, curatorial intern, at [email protected] or Dr. Karen Britt, Northwest assistant professor of art history, at [email protected].

