Speeding Drivers: The Livingston County Sheriff’s Department is looking for you

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

In a recent ten-day period, from February 22 through March 3, the Livingston County Sheriff’s Department reports multiple drivers received citations for exceeding the posted 65-mile-an-hour speed limit.

Detailed information from the sheriff indicates most of the drivers were traveling at speeds that ranged from 79 miles an hour up to 96 miles an hour with most of those being drivers from out of state.

There was one incident on March 2nd where a vehicle pursued by law enforcement was clocked at 117 miles per hour on Highway 36. Spike strips were used to cause the car to stop, and the Illinois driver was arrested.

Related