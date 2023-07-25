Owners of car dealership aid Milan police in apprehending suspected car thief

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Chief Gail Hayes reported that police responded yesterday to a used car dealership in the 400 block of Hill Street regarding an attempted car theft. He noted a suspect had been detained by the car lot owners. Hayes said the suspect, identified as Michael T. Adams, has been accused of attempting to steal a 2010 Nissan Rogue.

When officers arrived and arrested Adams, Hayes said they found him in possession of several other car keys that had been previously stolen from the car lot on June 20th.

Chief Hayes reported that on June 20th, the car lot owners reported a Chevy Colorado had been stolen along with all the car keys. The car was recovered in Kirksville. Hayes said Tyler Goff had been in possession of this car and is charged in Adair County. Sullivan County’s suspect, Michael Adams, is an associate of Tyler Goff. Both are Kirksville residents.

Michael Thomas Adams has been charged with stealing valued at $750 or more and with attempted theft of a motor vehicle. Bond was set at $10,000 cash. A court appearance is scheduled today in the associate division of the Sullivan County Circuit Court. Following his arrest, Adams was taken to the Daviess DeKalb County Regional Jail.

(This article has been updated with more information since it was first published)

