Obituary: Donald R. Kohrs

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Donald R. Kohrs, aged 89, a resident of Chillicothe, Missouri, passed away on Sunday, July 23, 2023, at Indian Hills Nursing Home in Chillicothe, Missouri.

Donald was born the son of William and Anna (Cathey) Kohrs, in Columbia, Missouri, on July 7, 1934. He graduated from Hickman High School in Columbia, Missouri in 1953. He was united in marriage to Joan Surber on March 10, 1962, in Chillicothe, Missouri. They were married for 61 years. She survives him at their home. He owned and operated the Flower Kart and Gifts, and most recently owned Jo-Don’s Doll Shop in Chillicothe, Missouri. He was very crafty and made things in the doll shop, including trailers. He enjoyed carpentry, and singing, and was a drummer in a band in his early years.

Survivors include his wife, Joan Kohrs, of the home; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, one brother, Billy Kohrs, and two sisters, Donna Carver and Margaret Ward.

A scheduled family visitation will be held at the Lindley Funeral Home in Chillicothe, Missouri, on Friday, July 28, 2023, from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. Friends may call at the Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri, on Friday, July 28, 2023, from 12:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made to Verelle Penniston State School and/or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, and may be left at or mailed to Lindley Funeral Home, P.O. Box 47, Chillicothe, Missouri 64601.

Related