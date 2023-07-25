Obituary: Twyila J. Whitney

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Mrs. Twyila J. Whitney, 77, a resident of Trenton, Missouri, died at 1:28 P.M. on Sunday, July 23, 2023, at Wright Memorial Hospital in Trenton, Missouri.

Her body was cremated under the direction of Slater-Neal Funeral Home in Trenton, Missouri. No services are planned at this time.

Mrs. Whitney was born on October 9, 1945, in Trenton, Missouri, the daughter of Shirley and Doris Arbuckle Girdner. She graduated from Trenton High School and then attended beauty school. She had been employed at the former Flower Kart, Eleanor’s Flowers, and Sunnyview Nursing Home, all in Trenton, Missouri.

On October 9, 1965, she married Donald E. Whitney in Trenton, Missouri. He preceded her in death on May 9, 2021.

Her survivors include two sons, Brad Whitney and his wife Frances of Trenton, Missouri, and Brian Whitney of Trenton, Missouri; one daughter, Francesca Robb, and her husband Brandon of Jamesport, Missouri; five grandchildren, Alexis Proffitt and her husband Wade, Bryce Whitney and his fiancée Stacy Coplen, Jasmine Webb and her husband Doug, Dakoda Anson, and Patience Robb; and two great-grandchildren, Josie Webb and Kenton Webb.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, one grandchild, Brady Whitney, two sisters, Shirley McDaniel and Phyliss Pliley, and one brother, Jack Miller.

