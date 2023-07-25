Evergy Missouri implements “Time-of-Use” electric rates for residential customers

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

As Evergy Missouri West and Evergy Missouri Metro move toward the full implementation of time-of-use (TOU) electric rates for all residential customers during the final quarter of 2023, the electric companies are taking significant steps to educate and inform their customers about the new rate options.

To facilitate these education efforts, the Missouri Public Service Commission Staff has developed a comprehensive Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ) document specifically tailored for residential customers. Jim Busch, Director of the PSC Staff Industry Analysis Division, emphasized the importance of this document in helping customers understand the TOU rate options. The FAQ document is readily accessible on the PSC website or by clicking on this link.

Explaining the essence of TOU rates, Missouri Public Service Commission Chairman Scott Rupp clarified that the new system charges varying prices for kilowatt-hours (kWh) of energy based on the time when customers consume electricity. This means that during periods of higher electricity generation and delivery costs, customers can expect higher rates, while during off-peak hours, rates will be more affordable. The introduction of TOU rates is aimed at empowering customers with greater control over their electric bills. By shifting some electricity usage to off-peak hours, customers have the opportunity to reduce their monthly energy expenses.

Evergy Missouri Metro currently serves approximately 300,840 customers across multiple Missouri counties, including Carroll, Cass, Chariton, Clay, Howard, Jackson, Johnson, Lafayette, Livingston, Pettis, Platte, Randolph, and Saline.

Similarly, Evergy Missouri West serves around 336,640 customers in various Missouri counties, including Andrew, Atchison, Barton, Bates, Benton, Buchanan, Carroll, Cass, Cedar, Clay, Clinton, Dade, Daviess, DeKalb, Gentry, Grundy, Harrison, Henry, Holt, Jackson, Johnson, Lafayette, Livingston, Mercer, Nodaway, Pettis, Platte, Ray, St. Clair, Vernon, and Worth.

