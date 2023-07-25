Missouri State Highway Patrol reports 6 arrests on Sunday, July 23 and Monday, July 24, 2023

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a series of arrests made on Sunday afternoon, July 23, and Monday, July 24, 2023, in north Missouri for various offenses, including speeding, driving while intoxicated, and other serious charges.

Here are the details of the individuals and the charges they faced:

David M. Weaver, 26, of St. George, Utah, was arrested on July 24, 2023, for two charges: a misdemeanor warrant issued by the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office for exceeding the posted speed limit, and a separate charge of speeding, going 91 mph in a 70 mph zone. He was held briefly and later released on bond. Coty A. Devall, 33, of Sioux City, Iowa, was arrested on July 24, 2023, in Atchison County. He faced multiple serious charges, including being a fugitive from out of state (two counts), exceeding the posted speed limit, driving while revoked/suspended, and having no insurance. Devall was taken to the Atchison County Jail, where he was held without bond. Nissao D. Napo, 26, of Kirksville, Missouri, was arrested on July 23, 2023, in Sullivan County. He faced three charges, including driving while intoxicated with a person under 17 years of age in the vehicle, failure to secure a child in a child restraint, and speeding. Napo was held briefly at the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office before being released. Zachery J. Schrage, 20, of Baring, Missouri, was arrested on July 23, 2023, in Adair County. He was charged with driving while intoxicated (alcohol) and was held at the Adair County Sheriff’s Office before being released. Valerie A. Hawkins, 35, of Troy, Missouri, was arrested on July 23, 2023, in Ralls County. She faced two charges: boating while intoxicated and failing to display navigation lights. Hawkins was held temporarily at the Ralls County Sheriff’s Department before being released. Laura J. Crichton-Simpson, 50, of Kirksville, Missouri, was arrested on July 24, 2023, in Adair County. She faced charges of driving while intoxicated, failure to drive on the right half of the roadway, and having no insurance. Crichton-Simpson was held briefly at Adair County before being released.

