Open auditions for new locally written musical at Bishop Hogan Memorial School

Local News November 7, 2023November 7, 2023 Digital Correspondent
Bishop Hogan Memorial School is inviting individuals of all ages, from 6 to 80, to audition for a new locally written musical set to take the stage in April. The production boasts over 50 roles, ranging from minor to major characters, as well as positions for backstage crew members. Additionally, there is a call for musicians, with a particular interest in securing an experienced pianist for the performance.

Those eager to showcase their talents can apply by filling out an audition application available at this link. Auditions are scheduled for Saturday, December 9, with alternative arrangements available upon request.

Rehearsals for the play will commence in mid-January, culminating in four performances slated for April 11, 12, 13, and 14. The musical is a journey through the historical events of Fatima, Portugal in 1917, interwoven with narratives from the Gospel of Luke.

For further information or any inquiries, Steve Whitson can be reached at (660) 973-6349.

